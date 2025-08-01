Exclusive: Sen. Risch Proposes Expanded Human Trafficking Bill Pressuring U.S. Allies to Join Fight

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) introduced legislation Friday to reauthorize and enhance critical programming essential to combating human trafficking worldwide.

Risch’s bill, the International Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), expands upon the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000, Breitbart News learned exclusively, giving President Donald Trump and future administrations more muscle to combat human trafficking.

The legislation also encourages other nations to pull their weight in combatting the human trafficking scourge.

“Human traffickers are the worst of the worst — whether it is smuggling people over our southern border, or the millions trapped in modern-day slavery. We must do all we can to stop this abuse and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement to Breitbart News. “This bill will give the Trump Administration the tools to counter human trafficking both in and outside the U.S. and ensure that our allies are pulling their weight as well.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has prioritized combatting human trafficking. The administration has located 13,000 children who came across the border unaccompanied.

But the administration says the Biden Administration lost or placed with unvetted sponsors a staggering 300,000 unaccompanied children, many allowed to be placed with sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers.

Trump’s unprecedented success in securing America’s borders has made human traffickers’ dirty work immensely more difficult, but Risch wants to give the administration additional tools to combat the problem.

The TVPA of 2000 has been renewed and modified several times but is in need of further expansion. Risch’s legislation not only reauthorizes the Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (known as the TIP Office), but also amends the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act to evaluate a nation’s progress towards effective counter-trafficking measures as a prerequisite for receiving U.S. development assistance.

It also creates new oversight mechanisms for heightened transparency on human trafficking reporting.

Risch’s bipartisan bill is cosponsored by Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Rick Scott (R-FL).

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.