Eric Holder: Proposed Texas Congressional Map Violates Voting Rights Act

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that the proposed Texas congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act.

Co-host Alicia Menendez asked, “Do you believe these maps that have been proposed violate the Federal Voting Rights Act?”

Holder said, “Well, they certainly do. I mean, we were already challenging the maps that were in place after the redistricting that was done in 2011 and in 2020. So there’s no question that these maps are violative of the Voting Rights Act. They dilute the power of people of color in Texas, Hispanics and African-Americans.”

He added, “If you look at the reason that Texas got two additional seats after the census, it was because of the influx of Latinos into Texas. Ninety percent of the population growth in Texas was as a result of that influx of people of color, and yet, what did the legislature do in the suit that we’ve already brought? They created two majority white districts. Now, if you create another five, if you do gerrymandering and fool around with five more districts, you’re just going to exacerbate that which we are already challenging. I think make the lawsuit that we have even stronger.”

