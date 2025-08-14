Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced on Wednesday that he has directed state police to open a criminal investigation into allegations of school-funded abortions in Fairfax County.

Youngkin’s announcement is based on claims from a report that a school social worker at Centreville High School in Union Hill arranged and paid for students’ abortions in 2021, including that of a 17-year-old girl, without parental notification or consent. Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) said after the report was released that it has opened its own investigation into the allegations.

“We learned yesterday of these concerning allegations from 2021,” FCPS told local outlet WJLA last Wednesday. “We are launching an immediate and comprehensive investigation as we take all concerns of student wellbeing very seriously.”

However, Centreville High School teacher Zenaida Perez alleged that she notified school officials seven times since May 2022 about a school social worker allegedly facilitating and paying for a student’s abortion, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “

When reached for comment, FCPS told Breitbart News the district is “prepared to fully cooperate in the state police investigation into these 2021 allegations.”

“As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time,” FCPS continued. “We remain focused on preparations for the start of the school year – with a focus on academic excellence and opportunity for each and every student in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Virginia state law requires parental consent and notification before a minor can obtain an abortion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.