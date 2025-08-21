An illegal alien who overstayed his tourist visa is accused of tragically killing 64-year-old Stacy Strattard — the co-owner of Birchwood Brewing in Gray, Maine — in a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

On August 16, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says, Stacy Strattard was crossing a road in New Gloucester, Maine, when 49-year-old Mukendi Mbiya struck her with his 2016 Ford Fusion.

Strattard was killed at the scene of the crash. Mbiya, questioned by police, has not been charged yet, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said Mbiya was not impaired when he hit and killed Strattard.

Strattard, the co-owner of Birchwood Brewing, was a mother to several children and had been enjoying her life as a grandmother, according to her obituary. She had recently celebrated her 64th birthday on August 8.

“In 2019, she proudly opened Birchwood Brewing alongside her son, Andrew Sanborn, and her dear friend, Wesley Hewey. The brewery quickly grew into a cherished gathering place where Stacy’s warmth and spirit can always be felt,” Stratttard’s obituary states:

Stacy had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel welcome. With her radiant smile and open arms, she greeted friends and strangers alike as though they were family. She found joy in the simple pleasures—tending her gardens, floating in her pool, and spending time outdoors with her faithful companion, Blanche. Her love for growing things reflected her nurturing nature, and her greatest pride was always her family, whom she loved fiercely and unconditionally. Stacy’s legacy lives on through her children Rachael, Michelle (Jason), Kate (Steve), Jodie, Mylan (Dan), and Andrew; her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Jacob, Jason, Levi, Rowen, Evelyn, Ellie, Hannah, and Bennett; and most especially Blanche. She is also survived by her mother, Jean Wilbur-Pulsifer; her brother, Stephen (Brenda); her sister, Beth; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, the Birchwood team and their families, and countless dear friends.

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed that Mbiya first entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa on Dec. 23, 2018. He was supposed to depart for his native Angola by June 22, 2019, but never did.

ICE agents took Mbiya into custody as a visa overstay on August 18.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has long estimated that about half of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens — who have no right to be in the United States — are visa overstays who have failed to be deported by federal immigration agents.

