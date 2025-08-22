Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) on Wednesday claimed conservatives are “challenging” her because she is black and educated.

In an Instagram post, Crockett shared what she claimed was a message from a man named Steve in Florida who allegedly called her derogatory names.

“So MAGA keeps challenging my blackness due to the fact that I’m educated because it’s not racist at all to presume that I can’t be black if I have also been educated. BOTH CAN BE & are, in fact true. I’m black & educated! Many of you are just the opposite & prove my point about your hate EVERY SINGLE DAY,” Crockett wrote in the caption.

“I’ve not done this in a long time, but receipts don’t lie & frankly I’m hoping that Steve of Florida has the day he deserves! Please keep your hoods on & stay outta my ‘hood,'” she concluded:

According to Breitbart News, Crockett recently claimed during an appearance on MSNBC that “Right now, African-Americans are only going to have one-fifth of the voting power that they should have in the state of Texas under this map. And we know that our Latino brothers and sisters will only have one-third of the voting power. And frankly, Asians, which tend to be one of the fastest growing demographics in the state of Texas, have literally no power.”

In response, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said, “Well, first of all, it would not be a day the ends of the letter ‘y’ if Jasmine Crockett didn’t say something racist.”

Crockett has long criticized Republicans, in one instance claiming they are trying to systematically “get rid” of black representatives in Congress. She has also called President Donald Trump a “piece of shit” and a “wannabe Hitler,” per Breitbart News.

She has also referred to Abbott, who is paralyzed, as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

However, Trump has fired back at Crockett, in one instance calling her and other leftist Democrats “political hacks” who should undergo a cognitive exam, Breitbart News reported on August 11.