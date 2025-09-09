Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien with 49 prior criminal arrests in the sanctuary state of California, along with several other illegal aliens across the United States.

Over the weekend ICE agents arrested illegal alien Miguel Barrera-Corona of Mexico, who had 49 past arrests, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vehicle theft, criminal threats to terrorize, drunk driving, shoplifting, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, trespassing, property damage, vandalism, petty theft, and carrying a concealed dagger.

“Over the weekend, ICE arrested drug traffickers, human traffickers, child predators, and sex offenders. One of the criminal illegal aliens was previously arrested 49 times,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The statement continued:

Sanctuary politicians allowed this serial criminal to terrorize American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest the worst of the worst and get these criminal illegal aliens out of our country. [Emphasis added]

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents over the weekend include:

Carlos Guzman-Santiago of Mexico, convicted of second-degree forcible sex offense

Glenda Molina-Sorto of El Salvador, convicted of child abuse and possession/purchase for sale of narcotics

Juan Carlos Jimenez of the Dominican Republic, convicted of third-degree sexual assault–intercourse with a family member

Jorge Carmona-Martinez of Mexico, convicted of unlawful contact with a minor

Carlos Sipriano Moreno-Pineda of Honduras, convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant

Mauricio Barrios-Satay of Guatemala, convicted of assault by intentionally or recklessly causing physical injury to another person

Benigno Carrillo-Hernandez of Honduras, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens

Karen Hernandez-Medrano of Mexico, convicted of alien smuggling

Miguel Perez-Herrera of Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

