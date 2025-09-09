WASHINGTON–White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rebuked the establishment media over the lack of coverage regarding the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Leavitt began Tuesday’s White House press briefing by laying into reporters for the coverage shortage, contending that they opted not to give breath to the unprovoked fatal stabbing of Zartuska in the neck, allegedly by career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., because it did not fit with their desired narrative.

“Perhaps most shamefully of all, the majority of the media, many outlets in this room, decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative,” Leavitt said.

“Many of the journalists in this room spilled plenty of ink trying to smear Daniel Penny for defending a subway car from a deranged lunatic in New York City, but none of those same reporters lift a finger to write stories about an actual murderer,” she added.

As Leavitt pointed out, Brown Jr. has been criminally charged at least 14 times, including armed robbery, felony larceny, and breaking and entering, since 2011. He also spent five years in prison stemming from a robbery with a deadly weapon charge. However, a liberal judge released him without bail following an arrest earlier this year.

“He simply had to sign a written promise to return for his court hearing. Think about how crazy it is to ask a career criminal–someone who by definition repeatedly breaks the law–to just sign a written promise and come back again another day,” Leavitt told reporters. “This is madness.”

“This monster should have been locked up, and Iryna should still be alive. But Democrat politicians, liberal judges, and weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals and protect their communities,” she continued.

Leavitt highlighted that former Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) established a “task force for racial equity and criminal justice” in 2020, which was coauthored by then-Attorney General Josh Stein (D-NC), who is now the governor, and promoted alternatives to arrests.

“That task force was coauthored by then-Attorney General and current Democrat governor Josh Stein, and recommended ‘reimagining public safety’ to ‘promote diversion and other alternatives to arrest,'” Leavitt shared.

“It also advised to deemphasize some felony crimes, prioritize ‘restorative justice’ and eliminate cash bail,” she added.

Zarutska was a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who fled her war-torn country for the United States. She was returning from her shift at a pizzeria when she was brutally stabbed from behind late last month.

“Tragically, a public transportation system in a major American city was more dangerous than the active war zone that she left,” Leavitt said.