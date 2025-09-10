Watch Live: House Debates Bills to Codify Trump’s D.C. Crime Crackdown

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform marks up a number of bills designed to codify President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, September 10.

Trump announced the federal takeover of police in the nation’s capital in August, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked local authorities to work with federal officials “indefinitely” this month.

On Tuesday, the president highlighted the death of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian war refugee stabbed to death on a train in North Carolina, as he attempts to bring law and order back to American cities: “If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country.”