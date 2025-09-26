Trump Indicates Gaza Deal Between Israel, Hamas Is on the Horizon

President Donald Trump indicated that a peace deal between Israel and Hamas regarding the Gaza Strip is on the horizon and called for the return of the remaining hostages.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that there had been “very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza.” Trump added that for four days, there have been “intense negotiations,” and that Hamas is “aware of these discussions,” while Israel is “informed at all levels.”

“I am pleased to report that we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza,” Trump said. “Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement.”

“There is more Goodwill and Enthusiasm for getting a Deal done, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before,” Trump added. “Everyone is excited to put this period of Death and Darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn at the White House, Trump said, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza, and we’ll let you know … I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back, it’s going to be a deal that will end the war, it’s going to be a deal … it’s going to be peace.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak has reported that Hamas is still holding 48 hostages in Gaza, and roughly 20 are believed to be alive.