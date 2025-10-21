Exclusive—Elizabeth Barcohana: Newsom’s Proposition 50 Will Grow the Hamas Caucus in Washington

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bluffed himself into a gerrymander war that Republicans won before he could even get a shot off. He threatened that California would “fight fire with fire” (poor choice of words, Gav) by offsetting the five new GOP seats in Texas with five new Democrat seats in California. But the threat was a bluff.

Newsom gambled that if he just made the threat, Texas would back down or the GOP-controlled House would step in and implement a national ceasefire. But they didn’t, and so Newsom accidentally dragged his whole Party into a $100+ million campaign funded, among others, by George Soros and labor unions to put the matter to a vote in a special election in California on November 4, 2025.

Prop 50 will amend California’s Constitution to suspend the non-partisan maps drawn by the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, replacing them with partisan maps hastily drawn behind closed doors by a Democrat operative paid by Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

In the meantime, a handful of red states (whose maps are not drawn by independent commissions of citizens, but by their GOP-controlled state legislatures) continued to redraw their maps and add more GOP seats. So, no matter what the outcome is in California’s November 4 special election, the Republicans have successfully increased their majority. Nationally, the Democrats already lost.

But Prop 50 is still a danger not just for California or Republicans, but for everyone.

In California, five Republican-held districts could be transformed into Democrat seats, and four vulnerable Democrats sitting in toss up districts will be made safer for re-election. Toss up seats are good for democracy because every vote really counts. As a result, the incumbent is under more pressure to be responsive to his constituents. Prop 50 could eliminate up to nine of California’s toss up districts, pre-determining election outcomes, silencing every voter – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – and incentivizing radical extremism funded by far left special interests.

Eliminating toss ups will be a problem for the local down-ballot races that overlap with these nine congressional districts, too. The tens of millions of nationally-funded dollars spent on close congressional campaigns has a cascade effect on both sides. The money trickles down to get out the vote for the down-ballot races. If Prop 50 passes, however, that money will be redirected to other toss up seats in other states, and California state and local candidates will be completely on their own.

The redirected money on the Democrat side will go to defending their most vulnerable and to mounting offenses against vulnerable Republicans in the House and Senate throughout the country. Democrats flush with cash and enthusiasm will be a formidable challenge for Republicans to meet, and so the balance of power in the House and Senate could ultimately remain fragile in the second half of Trump’s term or, worse, the majorities could still be lost.

Prop 50 will further radicalize the Democrats elected in California. Safe Democrat districts offer no incentive for candidates or incumbents to moderate. The Democratic Party itself seems to have no interest in moderating; so, we can safely expect that the five Republicans will be replaced by radical leftists.

For example, in Northern California, the architect of the childhood vaccine mandate schedule in California, Dr. Richard Pan, is challenging Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, the hero of California parents opposed to pandemic school lockdowns and COVID vaccine mandates. In Southern California, Republican Rep. Darrel Issa will be challenged by Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Palestinian grandson of a founding member of Fatah and organizer of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack against the Israeli team. In other words, a male Rashida Tlaib. And each of the other four Republicans, who are consistently pro-Israel, will likely be replaced by a Democrat more reflective of the views held by Zohran Mamdani than Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

Finally, Prop 50 is Newsom’s soft launch for his presidential campaign and a rollback of Trump’s rightward impact on the California electorate. If the measure fails, Newsom’s ambitions for the White House can be snuffed out along with it.

The ramifications are significant and reverberate beyond California’s borders. Halfway through the month of early voting, turnout among the opposition appears to be falling short. Prop 50 must be defeated with a national offensive to turn out the vote, and we need all hands on deck.

Elizabeth Barcohana is an attorney based in Los Angeles. She is a California Republican Party delegate, a member of the LAGOP Central Committee for the 42nd Assembly District, and the chair of the California Republican Party’s Subcommittee for Jewish Engagement.