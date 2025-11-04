Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, November 4.

Leavitt will brief reporters following the president’s return to Washington after a trip to meet with multiple nations’ leaders throughout Asia last week.

Elections in a number of states are taking place Tuesday, including the contest for the mayor of New York City. Trump told New Yorkers to vote for Andrew Cuomo over the “communist” Zohran Mamdami.