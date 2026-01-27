Former President Joe Biden, who oversaw what is widely considered the “worst border crisis in U.S. history,” took to social media on Tuesday to condemn the immigration crackdown happening in Minneapolis.

Biden, 83, issued a statement following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday by Border Patrol officers in the city, which occurred the same month as the fatal shooting of Renee Good during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation. The former president, who is still plagued with the scandal of the autopen and the apparent coverup of his mental deterioration, said the events that have unfolded in Minneapolis “betray[s] our most basic values as Americans.”

“We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized,” wrote Biden, whose administration allowed the release of millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S., including individuals who went on to rape and murder U.S. citizens.

“The people of Minnesota have stood strong — helping community members in unimaginable circumstances, speaking out against injustice when they see it, and holding our government accountable to the people,” he continued. “Minnesotans have reminded us all what it is to be American, and they have suffered enough at the hands of this Administration. Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens.

Biden, whose DOJ targeted peaceful pro-lifers and whose FBI arrested Christian fathers at gunpoint in front of their children, went on to encourage people to “stand up and speak out,” as anti-ICE demonstrations continue to erupt in Minneapolis and across the country.

“No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out. We know who we are. It’s time to show the world. More importantly, it’s time to show ourselves,” said the former president, who relentlessly advocated for killing unborn babies in abortions and transing minors.

“Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths,” he continued.