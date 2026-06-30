Dem Socialist Melat Kiros: 9/11 ‘Inevitable’ Because U.S. ‘Destabilized’ Middle East

Democratic socialist congressional candidate Melat Kiros said the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were “inevitable” because, in her view, the U.S. had “destabilized” much of the Middle East and led people to believe violence was the only response.

Kiros made the remarks during an interview on Next with Kyle Clark after Clark asked her, “Do you believe that the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America were the inevitable consequence of American foreign policy?”

“Inevitable in the sense that we destabilized a lot of the Middle East. That forced people to believe that another act of violence was the only response. And again, just like I said before, responsibilities to getting rid of those conditions that lead to violence in the first place,” Kiros replied.

Kiros won the Democratic primary against incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press (AP), which called the race at 11:03 p.m. on June 30, 2026. With 78 percent of votes counted as of 11:07 p.m., Kiros had 58,337 votes, or 49.3 percent, while DeGette had 51,459 votes, or 43.5 percent. University of Colorado Regent Wanda James had 8,505 votes, or 7.2 percent.

Kiros was leading incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District as of 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to AP results with 73 percent of votes counted. Kiros had 53,395 votes, or 48.6 percent, while DeGette had 48,518 votes, or 44.2 percent. University of Colorado Regent Wanda James had 7,990 votes, or 7.3 percent.

Kiros is endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the Democratic Socialists of America, and Justice Democrats. A Data for Progress poll taken before the primary found her leading DeGette 41 percent to 36 percent.

In another clip of her speaking with Clark, Kiros said she was “excited” to see Palantir Technologies leave Colorado, accusing the data analytics company of trying to embed itself in the federal government and collect Americans’ data for its own benefit.

Asked whether she would also like to see major employers leave the state, Kiros named “Lockheed, Suncor” and said companies that profit from war should not be promoted. After Clark argued that Lockheed Martin helps protect Americans and U.S. interests, Kiros disagreed, saying she would rather see the company move into industries unrelated to war.

Kiros has also campaigned on left-wing policies including Medicare for All, universal child care, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Her platform includes support for a “Trans Bill of Rights,” which she believes must include “access to gender-affirming care for all ages,” including children. The campaign platform also calls to “codify the right to abortion in federal law,” says reproductive care must include access to “contraception, maternal health, fertility treatment, and gender-affirming services,” and declares that “reproductive freedom is also economic freedom.”