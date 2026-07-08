An Army officer who secretly drugged a pregnant junior enlisted soldier with abortion pills has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars, Army officials said.

Capt. Brandon Jones-Adams, 34, pleaded guilty to several offenses, including intentionally killing an unborn child, domestic violence, fraternization and conduct unbecoming of an officer, Military.com reported on July 3. He was sentenced during a military trial at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington.

Officials said Jones-Adams admitted to covertly putting abortion drugs in the soldier’s drink. Investigators concluded he ordered the abortion drug mifepristone online using a fake name after trying multiple times to obtain the drug from other sources, per the report.

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Jones-Adams and the victim met in November 2024 and had a consensual relationship while assigned to the same battalion, which included a nine-month stint in South Korea. The soldier became pregnant in May 2025, according to the report.

Jones-Adams poured the victim a drink on August 21, 2025, at his home in Puyallup, Washington. After she finished the drink, she noticed a residue in the cup and suspected he had drugged her, according to the report. Shortly after, she began having severe cramping and went to the emergency room at JBLM. While at the hospital, she told medical staff she was concerned she had been drugged.

The drugs ultimately caused her to miscarry her baby during the 13th week of pregnancy.

“Capt. Jones-Adams’ actions were deliberate, calculated and malicious,” said Circuit Chief Lt. Col. Tyler Heimann of the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “By committing these crimes, he inflicted profound harm on his victim and betrayed the trust placed in him as an Army officer.”

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Jones-Adams faced between four and 12 years in confinement under the terms of his plea agreement, according to the report. The military judge imposed the maximum sentence of 12 years.

“In addition to confinement, the officer was sentenced to forfeiture of all pay and allowances and dismissal from the Army, the officer equivalent of a dishonorable discharge,” according to the report.

He will start his sentence at Northwestern Joint Regional Correctional Facility at JBLM before being moved to the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

“Jones-Adams was an Adjutant General’s Corps Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, Multi-Domain Command-Pacific, JBLM,” per the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.