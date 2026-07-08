First-of-Its-Kind Study: Pre-Prescribed Emergency Medication Kits Speed Treatment and Help Patients Avoid the ER

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Doctors at The Wellness Company have released the results of a first-of-its-kind study examining the impact of pre-prescribed medications included in medical emergency kits. The findings offer new insight into how immediate access to prescription treatments influence patient preparedness and response during medical emergencies.

THE RESULTS ARE NOTHING SHORT OF STUNNING

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, “Respondents reported high engagement, frequent use for common acute illness, rapid symptom resolution, infrequent and mild side effects, and preparedness benefits extending even to never-users. These findings suggest that pre-prescribed emergency medication kits may represent a practical model for improving timely access to treatment and guided self-management of common acute illness.”

The study analyzed responses from 506 verified purchasers of an eight-medication, physician-prescribed emergency medical kit through a cross-sectional online survey. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (71.9%) reported using the kit at least once, with repeat use proving common, (28.3%) said they had relied on it three or more times.

The kits were especially valuable when access to medical care was limited. Nearly one-third of users reported using their kit while traveling or in remote locations where timely healthcare was less accessible.

The reported outcomes were striking. More than 80% of users experienced meaningful symptom improvement within three days. More than half believed the kit reduced their need for urgent care or an emergency room visit, and 86% reported avoiding a trip to a clinic, urgent care center, or hospital altogether after using the medications included in the kit.

“The results of this study clearly show that patients are not only using their medical emergency kits, but they’re also benefiting from them. Many reported meaningful improvements in their condition, allowing them to avoid unnecessary visits to urgent care or the emergency room”, said Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company.

“As an emergency physician, I’ve spent my career watching the clock — in acute illness, hours matter,” said Dr. Kelly Victory. “This study shows that when families had the right medications already in hand, the overwhelming majority felt meaningfully better within three days and never needed a clinic, urgent care, or hospital. That isn’t just convenience. That is early intervention, and early intervention saves lives.”

To our knowledge, this is the first real-world study to evaluate how direct-to-consumer, physician-prescribed emergency medication kits are used in practice. The findings reveal high levels of engagement and broad utilization across a range of common acute illnesses. Participants frequently relied on their kits during situations where timely access to medical care and prescription medications was limited, including while traveling and in remote locations.

Reported outcomes were consistently positive. Most users experienced rapid symptom improvement, side effects were infrequent and uniformly mild, and 96% of intended-use episodes were associated with at least some perceived clinical benefit. Together, these findings suggest that pre-prescribed emergency medication kits may serve as a valuable tool for improving healthcare readiness and expanding access to timely treatment when conventional care is delayed or unavailable.

WHY YOU NEED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY KIT

Americans understand the importance of being prepared. Millions already keep emergency supplies such as food, water, batteries, and other essentials on hand. Yet one of the most critical components of emergency preparedness is often overlooked: access to prescription medications.

Medical emergencies don’t wait for convenient timing. A bacterial infection, a tick-borne illness, a natural disaster, or another public health crisis can quickly disrupt access to healthcare and pharmacies when treatment matters most.

True preparedness means planning for more than just shortages of food or fuel. It also means ensuring that you and your family have timely access to the prescription medications you may need when traditional medical care is delayed or unavailable.

This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving prescription medications, including ivermectin, amoxicillin, and Z-pak. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This physician-prescribed kit is not available over the counter or at your local pharmacy. After completing your purchase, you’ll fill out a brief medical questionnaire. A licensed physician from The Wellness Company will review your information and prescribe your Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) — 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) — 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate — 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) — 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) — 28 tablets

Ivermectin — 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) — 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) — 6 tablets

Emergency Medication Guidebook written by The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board with instructions for safe use

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit: