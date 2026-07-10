A coffee shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, responded to criticism of a photo taken with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, stating that they “welcome every customer who walks through” the doors.

In a post on Facebook, Steve Hawthorne, the owner of Hawthorne Coffee Roasters, explained that Oz’s visit was “not by invitation” and that the store was “not notified in advance.” Hawthorne also pointed out that his coffee shop “has always been about bringing people together” over coffee.

“Dr. Oz stopped into our shop,” Hawthorne wrote. “It was not by invitation and we were not notified in advance. I was not there at the time. Staffed snapped what they thought was a lighthearted photo behind the counter. The photo was never intended for public distribution.”

Hawthorne continued to explain that the staff had taken a photo of what they considered “a lighthearted photo” that ended up being shared with a news organization without his permission or knowledge.

“We welcome every customer who walks through our doors,” Hawthorne added. “A photo with a visitor should not be interpreted as a political endorsement or statement. Hawthorne Coffee has always been about bringing people together over a great cup of coffee and serving our community.”

Hawthorne’s post comes after WISN 12 News shared a photo of Oz with staff from the coffee shop in a post on Facebook.

Several people responded to the photo of Oz at the coffee shop by stating they “don’t need to go to Hawthorne anymore.”

“Should’ve given him some raw milk for creamer,” one person commented.

“Well I don’t need to go to Hawthorne anymore lol,” another person wrote.

“I hope they dropped his cup afterwards,” another person said.

“Thanks for letting me know, as that’s a place I’ll never step foot in!” another person said.

One person who has experience working in hospitality pointed out that “you don’t always get to choose who will come through the door.”

Kendra Barron, Hawthorne’s wife, reportedly responded to replies in the post from Hawthorne, clarifying that she was one of the people in the photo with Oz, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Barron explained that “she shared the image with a staff member whose family member” works for the news organization, adding that it was her fault.