Trump Says FBI Investigation of Lindsey Graham’s Death ‘Waste of Time’: ‘I Don’t See a Lot of Evil There’

The FBI is wasting its time investigating the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), President Donald Trump told reporters, noting that he is aware of the conspiracy theories floating around related to late senator’s untimely passing.

“I don’t see a lot of evil there,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.”

Graham’s office announced his sudden passing over the weekend, stating that the 71-year-old lawmaker died on Saturday after a “sudden illness.”

That sudden illness was later attributed to an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or an aortic tear, although other testing is pending in the autopsy.

Trump said he saw the medical reports of Graham’s death and noted that the condition is “almost undetectable.”

“You can detect it if you have a very bad back. That’s a sign. It’s a bad sign,” Trump said. “So if anybody has a bad back… that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back, but little did anyone realize it was for that. So, when that bursts, which it did, it bursts.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday that the FBI was assisting local authorities in the aftermath of Graham’s passing.

He wrote, “Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time.”

Patel added, “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

Theories are swirling on Graham’s death, as many note that it came suddenly after his visit to Ukraine, where he visited a drone production factory.

On Tuesday, Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, was sworn in as an interim United States senator after selected by Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC), serving out the remainder of her brother’s term. He was up for reelection in November.