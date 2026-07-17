President Donald Trump gave Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) his “complete and total endorsement” and shared that during her visit to the Oval Office, he asked her to run for the U.S. Senate in the Republican special primary in August.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump added that Graham Nordone would “never” let the people of South Carolina down. Trump added that Graham Nordone shares her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) “deep love of our Country” and of South Carolina.

“It was my Honor to welcome now Senator Darline Graham Nordone (The sister of the Late, Great Lindsey Graham!), from the Wonderful State of South Carolina, into the Oval Office,” Trump said. “We have known each other for a long time — She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot.”

Trump’s post continued: “Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country, and the State of South Carolina. During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.”

Trump’s post comes after Graham Nordone was sworn in as an interim senator days after her brother passed away at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness.” Prior to being sworn in to finish out the remainder of her brother’s term, which runs until the end of the 119th Congress on January 3, 2027, Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) appointed her to finish the late senator’s term.

Trump previously suggested that Graham Nordone “serve as interim Senator,” stating that it “would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey.”