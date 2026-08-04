Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who is currently running against Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in a heated primary, pledged during Monday night’s debate to oust Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) if elected.

“The first vote that I take when I get to the United States Senate will be not for Senator Schumer, because we need new leadership at the top as well,” Moulton asserted.

Watch Below:

The congressman was replying to a question from a GBH News listener, who asked, “What do you support or oppose that you believe your opponent does not?”

In his answer, Moulton was referring to the process of choosing each party’s leadership positions, which typically transpires after the November election. As for Schumer, he is not up for re-election until 2028.

“I will also not vote to support Trump nominees,” Moulton continued in his response. “And the senator [Markey] hasn’t just supported a few, he voted for 61 Trump nominees, including Secretary Rubio.”

“How could you vote to send him to the State Department?” the congressman asked, before bizarrely proclaiming, “Look what he’s doing to trans people across America.”

Markey, for his part, did not expressly endorse Schumer for Senate Minority Leader, but has supported him in the past.

After being asked about his stance on Schumer, Markey replied, “We need a big debate about new leadership in the Senate – the direction of the Senate.”

While both Democrats distancing themselves from the current party leader is significant, Moulton has a track record of challenging the Democrat Party’s leadership.

In 2018, the congressman spearheaded a revolt within his caucus aimed at preventing then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from keeping her leadership position.

That following year, Moulton told HuffPost that Democrat leaders were “failing” to go after President Donald Trump.

“Our leadership is failing on two counts: Dividing our caucus and being unwilling to start impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump,” he said at the time.

Moulton also accused Pelosi and other Democrat leaders of failing to create opportunities for younger, rookie lawmakers, asserting that “a fundamental responsibility of leadership is to prepare the next generation of leaders.”

RELATED VIDEO — Mamdani’s NYC! Trump Reacts to New York City Government-Run Grocery Stores Requiring ID:

Now, Moulton appears to be tapping into that same energy — while younger, more radical, Democrat candidates are getting elected in the United States, causing headaches for the establishment left.

Abdul El-Sayed — a 41-year-old progressive who is currently battling it out for Michigan’s Democrat Senate nomination — declared at a recent rally, “If you’re Chuck Schumer, I’m pretty damn dangerous.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.