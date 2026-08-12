MyPillow CEO and Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell is refusing to concede the election to his opponent, Lisa Demuth, after his loss in the Minnesota Republican gubernatorial primary, according to multiple reports.

Lindell told a reporter, when asked if he would concede the election “if the Associated Press called it” in favor of Demuth, that he was “not going to give up this race until the votes are counted,” the Hill reported. Lindell also reportedly requestioned why he should “listen to the AP.”

“There’s 265,000 votes left to count,” Lindell stated. “I’m down by 18,000 now. I’m not going to give up this race until the votes are counted. That’s nonsense.”

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Demuth received 179,656 votes or 43.4 percent of the vote, while Lindell received 134,272 votes, or 32.5 percent of the vote. The Associated Press called the race at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Kirsten Swanson, an investigative reporter for KSTP-TV News reported in a post on X that “Lindell will not concede” and that he “claims there are anomalies in the numbers that his teams will be looking into overnight.”

Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, previously floated the idea of giving illegal aliens amnesty if elected governor. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Lindell explained that illegal aliens in the state would receive amnesty for six months and would be able to get a conditional work visa.

Lindell previously floated the idea of giving illegal aliens amnesty if elected governor. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Lindell explained that illegal aliens in the state would receive amnesty for six months and would be able to get a conditional work visa.

“I’m a person of second chances, if the only thing they ever did was cross the border and didn’t report back in because they were afraid of being re-deported,” Lindell explained to the outlet.

In a post on X, Demuth expressed that it was “an absolute honor to be the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota.”

“It’s an absolute honor to be the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota,” Demuth said. “Today was a major milestone in this campaign, but we’re not done yet.”

Several people such as gun control activist David Hogg and former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger responded to the reports that Lindell was refusing to concede, with Hogg questioning if he “checked under his pillow for the missing votes.”

“Has he checked under his pillow for the missing votes?” Hogg wrote in a post on X.

“Poor guy,” Kinzinger wrote in a post on X.

“He’s going to need a bigger pillow to cry into,” one person wrote.

“I found the anomaly,” Townhall columnist Dustin Grage wrote in a post on X, in which he shared a screenshot of a Townhall article titled “Mike Lindell’s Amnesty Betrayal — Undermining America-First and Those Cleaning Up Biden’s Disaster.”