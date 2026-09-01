The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken custody of an adult illegal alien who was convicted of groping multiple girls at Fairfax County High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Israel Flores Ortiz of El Salvador was convicted in April on nine counts of groping girls at the high school. Ortiz had crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2024 and was released into the nation’s interior by the Biden administration.

After serving less than 140 days, Ortiz was released from jail and turned over to ICE agents, who had placed a detainer on him.

“On August 31, ICE officers arrested Israel Flores-Ortiz following his release from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center,” an ICE spokesperson told ABC7 News. “On Aug. 10, a Justice Department immigration judge ordered Flores-Ortiz removed from the United States. Flores-Ortiz will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the country.”

In March, about a dozen girls at the high school came forward to accuse Ortiz of groping them in the hallways of the school. School officials knew of the groping incidents for more than two weeks before they alerted parents of students at the high school to the issue.

After having been initially charged, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, agreed to let Ortiz walk out of jail, but a judge denied him permission to do so.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.