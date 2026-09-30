National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said during a press call Wednesday that Republicans are positioned to retain control of the Senate and could even expand their majority, identifying several states as potential pickup opportunities as the party enters the final 34 days before the election.

The South Carolina senator said Republicans are confronting what he described as a “record number of toss-up races,” naming North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Alaska, Ohio, New Hampshire, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia. “We are talking about in the margin of error for the vast majority of these races,” Scott said, adding that the competitive map “keeps us busy and excited.”

Scott said Republicans plan to take a coordinated approach to campaigning during the final stretch, with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Scott all traveling to battleground states “in one form or fashion.” He also pointed to fundraising by the NRSC, Senate Leadership Fund, and MAGA Inc., saying White House chief of staff Susie Wiles told him Monday night, “Money will not be our problem.”

“With over $400 million in the coffers, knowing that they are going to invest completely in these races is incredibly helpful because cash is king,” Scott said. He credited MAGA Inc. with giving Republicans a “cash advantage” and “the firepower necessary to really share our message.”

“And it starts with the fact that every single Senate Democrat voted to raise taxes on senior citizens, on folks working overtime, on single moms like the one that raised me, as well as people who earn a tip,” Scott continued. “So we have a story to tell. We’re telling that story. We’re excited to tell the story.”

Scott began his race-by-race assessment with North Carolina, where he highlighted the contest between Michael Whatley and Roy Cooper and said public safety is “one of the top issues in North Carolina.” Scott said Cooper released “over 3000 criminals” and that many of them “went on to commit murder,” adding, “That blood is on the hands of Roy Cooper.”

In Maine, Scott praised Republican Sen. Susan Collins and said her race against Democrat Troy Jackson has been “closing in our favor.” “Susan Collins is doing a fabulous job running her heart out,” Scott said, adding that Republicans are “within striking distance.” Scott also said Jackson “said he would have run as a communist if he could have.”

Scott then turned to Iowa, saying Republican Ashley Hinson is “doing a really good job” and citing polling that he said shows the contest with Democrat Josh Turek “within the margin of error.” Scott said Turek “believes that Iowa families should be paying more in taxes, not less in taxes,” and noted that he had predicted in December that “2026 would be the year of affordability.”

In Ohio, Scott said Republican John Husted’s race against former Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown had narrowed from a gap of “just a few points” to “right at a dead even race.” “John Husted is a closer,” Scott said, adding that “the trend line, once again, is in our favor.”

Scott also discussed Alaska, where he addressed the Senate race between Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan. Scott said, “The dirty tricks of the Democrats are coming back to haunt them,” saying Democrats “found another Dan Sullivan and put him on the ballot as a Republican.” Scott said, “The people of Alaska weren’t fooled,” adding that “the real Dan Sullivan will be successful,” while describing the contest as another race “within the margin of error.”

In New Hampshire, Scott said Republicans could increase their Senate representation in New England if John Sununu wins the open-seat contest. “We only have one Republican in New England,” Scott said. “Good news is we can have a 100 percent increase in Republicans representing New England by having John Sununu be successful.” Scott said Republicans have seen “a significant shift in the state of New Hampshire in the direction of John Sununu” and described it as “that toss-up race and an open seat.”

Scott turned to the Michigan Senate race between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, describing El-Sayed as “perhaps the most radical, dangerous, and weird Democrat candidate in the field.” Scott said El-Sayed “wants to abolish ICE, wants to defund the police, who thinks that football is racist,” arguing that “this Abdul El-Sayed is just out of step with Michiganders.” Scott said those issues were “one of the many reasons why Mike Rogers is in a very competitive position.”

In Georgia, Scott called Republican Mike Collins “one of the hardest working guys in all of the campaigns” and said Collins had visited every county in the state at least twice. Scott said the race against Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is “close” and acknowledged, “We have some work to do there.” Scott also pointed to Republicans holding all constitutional offices in the state and said he believed Rick Jackson would win the governor’s race, saying “that combination works to Mike Collins’ favor.”

Scott expressed confidence about Texas Republican Ken Paxton’s contest against Democrat James Talarico. “Having a person believe in six genders and a non-binary God in Texas is not the right place to be,” Scott said. “Also, when you say consistently that capitalism is white supremacy, that does not work in Texas, and it just is patently false.” Scott said he was “very confident that Texas will be ruby red, at the end of this campaign.”

Scott pointed to Minnesota, where polls had Republican Michele Tafoya in “a dead heat” against Democrat Peggy Flanagan. “She may be the best recruit in Minnesota in half a century,” Scott said. “She is just amazing,” he added, saying that “even the Democrats have acknowledged that Michele Tafoya is a great candidate and a dangerous candidate because she is a popular candidate.”

Asked by Breitbart News about Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts’ Nebraska race against independent candidate Dan Osborn, Breitbart News noted that Osborn has called the SAVE Act “unconstitutional” and received thousands of dollars from left-wing donors. Scott responded that “this has been a trend line again across the country where the Democrat party is so down in the numbers that many of their candidates are now trying to run as independents.” He called Osborn “a classic example of someone who espouses all the liberal virtues of being a Democrat, who doesn’t want the affiliation while he’s running.” Scott added, “Dan Osborne has taken a position inconsistent with folks in Nebraska.”

Scott acknowledged that “the race is tight without question,” but said, “The good news is every poll that I’ve seen consistently shows us with large enthusiasm, significant gain.” He noted that “there are five names on the Nebraska ballot” and said, “we are trending in the right direction. Osborne is stalling a bit, which is good news from my perspective.”

The NRSC chairman was also asked about Democrats running candidates who speak openly about Christianity, including Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas. Scott said, “Talarico has said that he’s a Christian,” adding, “what you believe matters, and you don’t have to believe as I believe to be a strong American.” Scott then said, “when you believe in a non-binary God and six genders, I just don’t know where that foundation is within Christianity.”

Scott said, “the race that will be decided will be decided by voters who believe in America, who believe in the foundation of this nation, who believe in the rule of law, who believe that objective standards should apply, who believe that the best is yet to come.” He then returned to Talarico’s statement that “capitalism is white supremacy,” saying, “Frankly, that offends me.” Scott said, “one of the reasons why I’m running the NRSC is I want my fingerprints on this country. I think I live in the greatest country on the planet.” He added, “That doesn’t happen if our country is stuck in the past. It happens because the doors of opportunity continue to swing more and more open than it ever has before.”