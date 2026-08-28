‘Independent’ Dan Osborn Raises $9K in Fundraiser Promoted by Far-Left Forum that Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Independent Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn is the beneficiary of a nearly $9,000 fundraising drive promoted by Democratic Underground, an online progressive forum whose users have posted about wanting President Donald Trump dead, cheered Charlie Kirk’s murder, mocked Christians, and joked about the assassination attempt against Republican Rep. Steve Scalise.

The fundraising drive collected $8,844 toward a $9,000 goal through an ActBlue page for Osborn.

Democratic Underground, which has a “Support Democrats” rule, made what administrators called “a rare exception to the Support Democrats rule” for the Nebraska Senate race. The fundraising page, titled “Democratic Underground for Dan Osborn U.S. Senate Nebraska,” featured Osborn’s 2026 Senate campaign launch video alongside the donation total.

Another Democratic Underground post encouraged users to donate as the drive approached its target, referring to itself as “The DU ActBlue team.”

The arrangement comes while Osborn campaigns as an independent in his challenge against incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE).

Democratic Underground users have also targeted Trump, including in a thread titled, “Is he dead yet?”

The opening post offered various scenarios for Trump’s death and concluded by asking whether he had “just fucking died already for any reason at all?”

Other users expressed similar sentiments.

One user wrote, “I wake up everyday and think ‘today is going to be a good day…BUT, if things go right it can be an EPIC day,’” adding, “When he finally cracks, I hope its painful, public and humiliating. I want him to die to the peals of laughter in his echo chamber head and if there is an after life, I want him to watch the party that kicks off as soon as the blessed words ‘Trump dead’ are confirmed.”

Another user wrote, “Soon to be 79 and These thoughts are mine EVERYDAY!! I’m a peace loving person, but i’ve prayed for his death everyday.”

The assassination of Charlie Kirk was celebrated by users.

One user referred to Kirk as “worm food” and said his name had “no place among vets, especially Vietnam vets.” Another user wrote, “He rid us of Kirk’s odious presence,” while adding that doing so “made a martyr” out of him.

A separate user wrote, “I hope he spends eternity in hell.”

Democratic Underground Users additionally posted remarks ridiculing Christianity and religious believers.

One Democratic Underground user compared prayer to “a dog barking at the moon,” while another wrote, “whether taliban or Christian. we are dealing with crazy people.”

Another user discussed “head-hunting” as a religion and told readers to impale a neighbor’s head on a stick before indicating that the comment was sarcastic.

A separate post argued that Jesus’s surviving disciples established what the user described as “the first recorded communist commune,” citing Acts 1–5 and writing that “everything was shared equally, and no one lacked for anything.”

One member joked about the assassination attempt against Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, writing that the shooter “popped a cap in little Stevie’s ass” and claiming a Jewish space laser guided the bullet “to do minimal damage because the shooter really Loved Stevie.”

Osborn’s fundraising relationship with Democratic Underground adds to scrutiny of the independent candidate’s connections to Democratic organizations, donors, and political figures.

The Nebraska Democratic Party has endorsed Osborn, and Nebraska Democrats did not field a candidate against him in 2024, when he challenged Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE). Osborn received more than 46 percent of the vote and lost to Fischer by six points.

During a May appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Osborn named only the border and industrialized hemp when asked to identify areas where he disagreed with Democrats. Pressed for more, he said, “I don’t consider myself a political pundit,” later adding, “Everybody wants to put me into a box. You’re trying to put me into a box. I’m not in a box.” Osborn also described campaign-finance reform as “the most important issue of our time and every generation alive right now,” advocating for ending Citizens United and dark money. “I don’t take corporate money,” he said. “I don’t want to be a part of the problem. I want to be a part of the solution.”

Osborn has also opposed the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo identification when voting. During a July town hall, Osborn called the legislation “unconstitutional” and said, “Essentially, it’s going to be a poll tax.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has donated to Osborn’s campaign, has similarly opposed the legislation, characterizing it as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Democrats spent $38 million backing Osborn’s 2024 campaign, including more than $14 million in spending from George Soros-connected groups and nearly $4 million from groups associated with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. Seventy-two percent of his second-quarter individual donations came through ActBlue, while 83 percent of his money came from outside Nebraska, with California as the leading state for donations.

Osborn has supported preemptive red-flag laws, a gun registry, and requiring gun owners to undergo mental health examinations every five years to retain their firearms. He has called immigration agents “chickenshit,” compared immigration enforcement to Nazi Germany, supported amnesty for illegal immigrants, proposed bringing 80,000 illegal immigrants to Nebraska to fill jobs, and supported the Equality Act.

Osborn has reportedly indicated he would caucus with Democrats if elected. He was recruited by Democratic Socialist operatives and was himself involved in recruiting former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. His campaign also hired Fight Agency to produce its ads, the same firm that worked on campaigns for New York City democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Platner, and Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan.