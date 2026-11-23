Two bus drivers were killed, and at least nine passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two COTA buses (Central Ohio Transit Authority) and a car near the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Monday.

“The two drivers who were killed were later identified as 53-year-old Richard Terry and 60-year-old Paul Copeland. Copeland had worked for COTA since 2008 and Terry since 2012,” per ABC News.

“The crash happened just after 8 a.m. along East 11th Avenue, just blocks from the entrance to the fairgrounds. The victims ranged in age, including kids from the car who were said to be stable,” it added.

Footage of the crash site showed that the fronts of the buses were smashed and twisted, indicating that the collision occurred at a fast speed.

The fairgrounds were reopened hours later.

“Our team is devastated, and the operators who remain on the job today and in the coming days need the space to do their work; we thank you for giving them the space to do so,” said a joint statement from COTA and the Transportation Workers Union.