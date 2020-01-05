Former Illinois state representative and sixth congressional district Republican candidate Jeanne Ives told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) is a “symbol” of the radical left’s agenda.

Ives hopes to unseat freshman Democrat Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) in the 2020 congressional elections. Casten represents one of the many seats that Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans hope to retake roughly 20 congressional seats to retake the House majority.

The Illinois Republican said that Casten, who voted for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, was more radical than many House Democrats in his pursuit to impeach the president.

She told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “Sean Casten has a 100 percent voting rate with Pelosi and her agenda, and he was for impeaching Donald Trump before Pelosi was for impeaching Donald Trump. And then prior to the Mueller report he wanted to impeach Trump, after the Mueller report he wanted to impeach Trump, then he wanted to impeach Brett Kavanaugh, then he was moving to impeach Trump prior to the transcript’s release and then afterward, he is a walking symbol of the left’s far agenda.”

“He [Casten] does not fit this district, and people are coming to figure that out, and we’re going to make sure that we get representation rather than a ruling class mentality in the 6th congressional [district],” Ives added.

Ives added that unlike Casten, a number of Democrats such as former Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), and other Democrats opposed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan articles of impeachment.

The Illinois Republican candidate then said that during her time in the state House of Representatives, she opposed Republicans and Democrats’ efforts to spend recklessly.

Ives said, “I will be honest, I have been someone who has taken on both parties in the state of Illinois Republican and Democrats when it comes to unfunded mandates, against unbalanced budgets, and tax increases, and Sean Casten could have easily made a good for taxpayers, and he failed he just went in with leadership.”

Ives added that the many Americans are rejecting the radical left’s policies, which will lead to a landslide 2020 election year.

“If these people aren’t trying to take away your red meat, they’re trying to take away your red hat, who wants that? Who wants more government control from the ruling class? People are rejecting that wholesale and so 2020 is going to be a banner year; I can’t wait,” she said.

