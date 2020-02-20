Seb Gorka: Buttigieg’s Father Was a Marxist and Loved by Communists

Pete Buttigieg’s father was “an avowed Marxist” admired by communists, noted Sebastian Gorka, host of America First and author of The War for America’s Soul: Donald Trump, the Left’s Assault on America, and How We Take Back Our Country.

Gorka joined Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow to discuss Wednesday evening’s Democrat debate in Las Vegas, NV.

“You don’t blame a child for the sins of the father, but you understand the circumstances under which a child is brought up,” said Gorka. “This man’s father was Joseph Buttigieg. That man was a Marxist, an avowed Marxist, an individual who was the most important professor of Antonio Gramsci in the English-speaking world.”

Gorka added, “If you go to the International Antonio Gramsci Society’s web page, you will see a photograph of Joseph Buttigieg. Even though he died a year ago, this is how high he is held in esteem by Marxists and communists.”

The International Gramsci Society’s website does feature an obituary for Joseph Buttigieg, who died in January 2019.

Gorka stated, “For those who don’t appreciate who Antonio Gramsci is, he’s where it all begins. Karl Marx may have written Das Kapital and the Communist Manifesto, but the man who eventually would give us ‘the long march through the institutions’ and who understood that the key to taking over a Western country is to capture its culture, was the Italian communist Antonio Gramsci.”

“Read Andrew Breitbart’s book Righteous Indignation, read my book War for America’s Soul to find out there is a direct line between Antonio Gramsci, Saul Alinsky, [Barack] Obama, and this individual,” added Gorka.

Marlow replied, “It is terrific background, and this is something that Andrew was obsessed with. Antonio Gramsci was on Andrew’s top villains list of all time, and he wrote about it in his book.”

Joseph Buttigieg was a Marxist professor who admired the Communist Manifesto, reported the Washington Examiner in July 2019, quoting the senior Buttigieg’s self-description as a Marxist and highlighting his academic focus on Marxism.

