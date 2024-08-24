Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump “definitely does” give him an edge in battleground states, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out that it looks like Kennedy’s historic endorsement of Trump could give the former president a “real edge” in some battleground states — many of which he was already leading in, according to various polls. Leavitt immediately agreed.

“Yes, it definitely does. In fact, we put out a memo yesterday showing that it gives him an edge in every single battleground state,” Leavitt said, essentially dismissing the counterpoints spread by the panicked left, who are desperately trying to convince themselves that Kennedy’s endorsement is irrelevant.

RELATED — No Spoilers! RFK: I’m Removing My Name from 10 Battleground States’ Ballots

C-SPAN

“And RFK Jr. supporters online, we’re already seeing many of them speak out who notably supported RFK publicly, and now they are saying, now that he has officially endorsed President Trump, those people are going to vote for President Trump,” she said, explaining that those individuals are “going to do everything they can to turn him out.”

She used CNN as an example, observing that they are in “complete meltdown mode.”

“One of the anchors last night, against her own will, had to admit that this really changes the game, and President Trump’s acceptance of this endorsement yesterday literally blew up to Democrats’ 100 million-dollar convention week in one day was one announcement,” she said, declaring, “We are back controlling the narrative.”

“The mainstream media can no longer hide away Kamala Harris. … She’s going to have to start to answer tough questions,” she said, declaring that Trump now has the momentum.

LISTEN:

“Yesterday, we witnessed a truly historic, epic, iconic moment in American politics with a Kennedy endorsing a Republican,” Leavitt said. “This is something we’ll read about in the history books one day, and I believe after November 5, when President Trump is victorious, it’s one of the many, many reasons that people will say he won this election.”

RELATED — RFK: I’ve Made the Decision to Suspend Campaign, Support Trump

C-SPAN

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.