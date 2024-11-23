Democrats are wrong in contending that Republicans do not have a mandate to implement the Trump agenda, Montana Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“As you know, we have a mandate now, and it was pretty impressive to see everything we accomplished on November 5 from Coast to Coast,” Sheehy, who unseated three-term Democrat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), began. “And now, it’s time for the real work to start.”

Host Matthew Boyle asked Sheehy what he thinks of the left’s emerging narrative that Republicans actually do not have a mandate to implement the Trump agenda, despite Trump’s Electoral College win, popular vote victory, and Republicans retaining the House and taking the Senate.

“Despite the claims of some of my Republican colleagues who have spent a lot of time over the last two weeks talking about some big, massive mandate, I’m looking for it,” Minority Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said this week, as one example.

“Well, I disagree,” Sheehy began, adding, “It’s totally believable because the D in Democrat now stands for deception.”

“I mean, this entire campaign on all fronts of the Democrat party was based on deception. I mean, Kamala Harris in one state was running ads saying, you know, she supports Israel. In the neighboring state, she’s saying she supports Hamas. You know, you’ve got opponents like mine, John Tester, Bob Casey, you know, across the country, who were 99, 100 percent support the Biden-Harris agenda, yet running commercials as if they were Republicans wanting to secure the border,” he said, concluding that Democrats do not care about the truth.

“From modern American politics, November 5 was a landslide. Yes, it wasn’t the Reagan victory in ’84 of 49 out of 50 states, but the way we gerrymander, the way our country politically is structured now, that just doesn’t happen anymore. So by modern standards, we haven’t had a Republican win the popular vote in 20 years –you know, the House, Senate, White House — with a decisive [victory],” he said, noting that Democrats are conveniently not attacking the Electoral College per usual, as Trump won the national popular vote as well.

“They’re going to say whatever they have to say to try to keep wind in their sails. But the truth is, they are having an inward reflection moment, realizing that their message has failed. Their attempt to lie to Americans, even with a three to one, four to one funding advantage, and the entire media behind them, has failed, and they’re going to come up with a new strategy,” he continued.

Further, Sheehy said he believes his colleagues understand how important this moment is and are ready to make a difference.

“I absolutely do,” he said when asked if he believes they understand the historic gravity of this moment.

“Having been in D.C. for my very first week, about week and a half ago for orientation, meeting my new colleagues out there, I can tell you from every wing of the Republican Party — from Susan Collins in Maine, you know, to Mike Lee in Utah — it’s pretty clear everybody is aligned, that we have a mandate, and it’s time to hit the gas and get moving,” he said, adding that he believes that the Senate will be “very eager to not just rubber stamp Trump’s agenda, but really strap rocket boosters to it and make sure that we get as much done as fast as we can.”

LISTEN:

“Because, as you know, we got about two years. And really in two years, we got about 200 days to get our legislation crafted, to get our appointees in place, and to lay the groundwork for the America First agenda,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.