WATCH: Aussie Trans Athlete Hannah Mouncey Towers Above Opponents

Recent viral video of Hannah Mouncey, a biological man who has become a transwoman dominating the Australian women’s handball league, reveals an athlete that towers over and seriously outweighs opponents.

The astonishing video shows Mouncey, who stands six-foot-two and weighs 220 pounds, playing against natural-born women. Mouncey is seen domineering over every opponent.

Australian trans athlete, Hannah Mouncey, has been vocal about policies in sport she says discriminate against trans women. pic.twitter.com/Q4bjVi8hAz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2019

Mouncey has been the object of fawning media coverage on TV and in print. The Associated Press recently claimed that the only reason anyone would oppose athletes such as Mouncey is because of “resentment” that transwomen could be successful at sports.

Until 2016, Mouncey played for Australia’s men’s handball league, but now, after transitioning to a woman, Mouncey joined the women’s league.

Mouncey was barred from entering the women’s league in 2017 because of higher testosterone levels and weight but was allowed to play for the 2018 season. During that time, Mouncey complained that weight was unfair criteria for transgendered women.

“My biggest concern is the fact that weight is being used as one of the key physical measures for possible exclusion. Forget the fact that in a game that has such an emphasis on endurance and speed, being heavy is not necessarily an advantage and think about the message it sends to women and girls about their bodies: if you’re too big, you can’t play. That is incredibly dangerous and backward,” Mouncey wrote in the Guardian.

Meanwhile, even the referees in Australia are quitting their jobs instead of being forced to officiate over games where men are competing as women.

Glad someone has the balls to speak out about it. https://t.co/yGiHZQZXKJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 24, 2019

The real-life incident seems terribly similar to a recent episode of South Park which skewered the absurdity of trans athletes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.