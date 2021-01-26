WATCH: Cris Carter Says Bucs Wide Receiver Got Open He’s White

On Monday, Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter told radio host Pat McAfee that white wide receivers get open because they are underestimated.

On Sunday, towards the end of the first half of the NFC Championship Game, Tampa Bay receiver Scotty Miller beat Green Bay defensive back Kevin King on a deep route for a touchdown. Carter believes that King underestimated Miller.

“People have a lot of stereotypes,” Carter told McAfee. “My man Scotty Miller — white guy, he’s white. I’m black. The defensive back of Tampa Bay underestimated that white kid, if that had been Antonio Brown he would have been backed off of. Never disrespect the talent level of anyone in the National Football League.”

Carter noted that they “underestimated the wheels” on Miller. “The dude’s got legitimate speed,” Carter added, “legitimate NFL speed.”

It's a very real thing in NFL practices "The DB coach in Green Bay would tell the young guys.. Hey I'm just telling you don't sleep on @JordyRNelson.. Back off of him, he's going to run by you" ~ @OfficialAJHawk #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NyXNYDF4UB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2021

It’s unlikely that Miller will be underestimated again.

