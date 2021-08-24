Vaccinated or Not, High School Athletes Must Test Weekly in L.A. County

High school athletes in Los Angeles County will have a mandatory weekly coronavirus test, even those who are fully vaccinated, stated the state Department of Public Health in a revised policy, effective September 1.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 may infect any members of the youth sports league, even fully vaccinated members. Any infected person can potentially transmit the virus to others,” the policy, under the heading “Require Screening Testing for COVID-19,” begins by saying, “One strategy to accurately identify infected individuals and then quickly isolate them is routine periodic screening testing for COVID-19 with a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) such as PCR, or an Antigen (Ag) test,” the policy continues:

At the current time with high community transmission occurring in Los Angeles County, routine testing is required for all athletes and staff participating in moderate or high-risk sports, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Los Angeles county, moderate or high-risk sports include:

Badminton (doubles)

Baseball

Cheerleading

Dance (intermittent contact)

Dodgeball

Field hockey

Flag Football

Kickball

Lacrosse (girls/women)

Pickleball (doubles)

Squash

Softball

Tennis (doubles)

Volleyball

Basketball

Boxing

Football

Ice hockey

Ice Skating (pairs)

Lacrosse (boys/men)

Martial Arts

Roller Derby

Rugby

Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people)

Soccer

Water polo

Wrestling

The policy goes on to say:

Required testing cadence is minimum once per week. Testing two times per week is strongly recommended for unvaccinated participants and staff. In addition, testing must be performed within 48 hours of any inter-team competition and results must be available before the competition begins or the athlete or staff member may not be present at the competition. … Vaccination is the primary strategy to reduce the burden of COVID-19 disease and protect all members of the community,” the policy states. “Having all athletes and staff in your league fully vaccinated will greatly decrease the risk of transmission of the virus among teammates and between teams, and will provide excellent protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. It will also decrease disruption in team activities, because fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine if they are close contacts to a case of COVID-19, as long as they remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative.

Earlier this year. a Michigan high school created a two-tiered coronavirus price structure for its prom, charging $80 for unvaccinated students and free for those who have been vaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are seen at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California in May 2021.

In June, unvaccinated students attending a high school prom in New Hampshire were “numbered” with a sharpie pen and tracked throughout the evening.

In March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical advisor on the Chinese coronavirus, predicted during an appearance for Tufts University that he expects high school students will be vaccinated in the fall.