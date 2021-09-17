Phillies Didi Gregorious Blames Coronavirus Vaccine for Sub-Par Season

Phillies slugger Didi Gregorious is in the midst of the worst season of his career, and he’s blaming it on the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregorious blamed the vaccine for causing a condition known as pseudogout. A painful inflammation and swelling of the joint. The Philadelphia shortstop believes the virus caused the condition and led to his woes at the plate.

(RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Some people say it’s from the vaccine. I will say it’s likely from that, too,” Gregorius said. “But when you say that, everyone looks at you like you’re stupid because the vaccine is not supposed to be like that or give you that reaction.”

While some experts say that the vaccine could cause an inflammation of pseudogout, two doctors interviewed by the Inquirer say that the vaccine could only potentially cause inflammation of an already pre-existing case of pseudogout, not cause pseudogout to occur. Further, the doctors say that the inflammation would likely only last a few days, not several months.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 11: Didi Gregorius #18 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Gregorius currently is recording career lows in batting average (.217) and on-base percentage (.275), and his OPS (.650) is the lowest mark since his rookie season,” the New York Post reports. “He has appeared in 89 games this season, having missed time due to the elbow injury.”

Gregorious is a career .261 hitter with 131 home runs and 504 RBI’s over a 10-year career.