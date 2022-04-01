Report: Kaepernick to Throw for NFL Scouts at Michigan Spring Game

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem-protester Colin Kaepernick will throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan’s spring game this weekend.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport posted the news to Twitter Friday afternoon:

From today’s wire: Colin Kaepernick will throw in front of NFL scouts during Michigan’s spring game. pic.twitter.com/EFxrziqPcI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2022

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, made headlines earlier this week when it was learned that he would serve as honorary captain at Michigan’s Maize & Blue Spring Game this weekend. Jim Harbaugh, who drafted Kaepernick into the league when he was the coach of the 29ers in 2011, is the current head coach at Michigan.

Colin Kaepernick has been named the honorary captain for Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday. 📸 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/0doJiK0w4X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Kaepernick has been working out regularly with NFL players and aspiring NFL players in an apparent bid to rejoin the league.

Kaep is throwing on his IG live pic.twitter.com/60yMeMzc0v — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2022

Why Kaepernick wants to rejoin the league – if he indeed does – remains a mystery.

In the series Colin In Black & White, which Kaepernick narrates, the former 49er appears in a scene where he talks about NFL prospects being “poked, prodded, and examined” for defects before the NFL Draft. The players at the “combine” then leave the NFL field and enter a mid-1800s slave auction where white landowners examine slaves for purchase.

In the scene, Kaepernick says this is how “they” establish a “power dynamic.” The scene closes with the NFL coach and slave auctioneer shaking hands against the backdrop of bonded slaves in an attempt to establish a generational link between the professional athlete selection process and slavery.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

So, why would someone who believes the NFL is a slave auction want to rejoin the league?

In any event, Kaepernick will once again get a shot at working out for NFL teams. Several teams need QB depth on their roster, and because the league has been completely taken over by the social justice movement Kaepernick helped launch, he actually has a pretty good shot at making it.

Not because he deserves to be there, but because the league likely lacks the courage to tell him no.