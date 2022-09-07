WATCH: ‘Grown Man Steals Baseball from Little Girl’ at Nationals Park

A group of young girls was perfectly placed and poised to catch a ball from a Major League Baseball player on Thursday night, when, suddenly, a “grown man” stuck his glove in the way and stole the ball.

The shameful act occurred at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, as the Nats faced-off against the A’s. In between innings, Nationals outfielder Joey Meneses threw the ball to the girls – and no one else – only have it picked off by some dude. The mother of one of the girls was not at all pleased by what transpired. After the incident, she tweeted, “Grown man steals baseball from little girl.”

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted. They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one! ❤️⚾️ — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 7, 2022

As seen in the second tweet, the Nationals responded and the team is acting to make sure the little girl receives something special from the team.