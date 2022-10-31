WATCH: Kanye West Gets in Heated Argument at Son’s Soccer Game, Abruptly Leaves

In a video posted online, Kanye West appeared to have a short but heated exchange with another parent at his kid’s soccer game, after which he turned and abruptly walked away from the sidelines.

In the video posted by TMZ, West is seen waving his arms during a discussion with a woman, who appears to be another parent on the sidelines of the game. Then he turns, tugs at the bill of his ballcap, and walks away from the soccer field and toward the adjacent basketball courts.

WATCH:

The video was taken at son Saint’s soccer game.

It isn’t known what set Ye off at the other parent.

However, witnesses told TMZ that West soon returned to the sidelines and watched the rest of the game without further incident.

Also in attendance that day was West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who was seen sitting in a lawn chair and surrounded by several security guards.

It was further said that Kanye and Kardashian did not interact with each other during the game, adding fuel to the rumors that the two are not on speaking terms since their divorce.

West has been increasingly volatile over the last few weeks since he came under fire for posting a tweet saying he wanted to go “deaf con 3 on Jewish people,” a post that got his account suspended. West continued to attack Jewish people for days afterward in posts and interviews.

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this weekend after he made several antisemitic posts, including a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in subsequent posts. https://t.co/Tp3FNVxbSo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022

His comments about Jews led to a growing list of consequences.

In one case, West boasted that sportswear giant Adidas would never drop him. His comment came after calls by the Anti-Defamation League for the sportswear giant to do just that.

Despite West’s assumption that Adidas could not drop him, the German-based company did it anyway last week, saying in a statement that West’s comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Adidas joined fashion house Balenciaga, and West’s talent agency, Creative Arts Agency, in dropping him as a client over the past few weeks.

After he was suspended by Twitter, West delivered an apology saying he was sorry for hurting people but added that he still “absolutely” does not regret posting the tweet.

Before all this started, JP Moran Chase severed ties with him over his controversial actions, an act that may have set him off in the first place.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston