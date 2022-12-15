Boris Becker Faces Immediate Deportation After Release from UK Prison

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022. It has been reported on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 that Becker is set to be released from HMP Huntercombe prison next week, after after serving just eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence. (AP …
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File
Simon Kent

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was released from a UK prison early Thursday morning and now faces immediate deportation after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act, as Breitbart News reported.

The court found Becker guilty of illegally transferring money and hiding assets to keep them from being part of his bankruptcy case. Prosecutors said the tennis star hid millions of dollars that way.

Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion and former men’s world No. 1, was convicted of hiding more than $3 million in assets after filing for bankruptcy in 2017. He initially faced a maximum of seven years in prison but has now been released in less than half that time.

The Associated Press

File/Former tennis player Boris Becker walks outside Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, April 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The BBC understands Becker will be deported from the United Kingdom without delay.

A Home Office spokesperson told BBC Sport: “Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”

Becker qualifies for automatic deportation as a foreign national who does not have British citizenship and received a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.

AFP

File/Boris Becker won six Grand Slam singles titles during a glittering career (AFP)

Becker has lived in the UK since 2012, having retired from playing in 1999. He won six Grand Slam singles title, including three at Wimbledon, during his 15-year career.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

