WATCH: Rockies Pitcher Hospitalized After Taking Line Drive to the Head

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being hit in the head by a line drive in the second inning of his outing against the Phillies.
The scary moment occurred when Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos sent a screamer clocked at 92.7 MPH back to the mound, struck Feltner in the head, and laid the pitcher out.
Frightening moment in Colorado, as Ryan Feltner gets hit with a comebacker on the mound. Feltner exited on his own power. pic.twitter.com/9VbghmNNMe
— Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 14, 2023
“He’s under observation at a local hospital,” Rockies skipper Bud Black told reporters after the game. “He’s undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We’ll know more in the morning.”
Castellanos said he felt like going to check on Feltner, but the player in him took over.
“There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first,” Castellanos said. “As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn’t happen.”
Feltner has made eight appearances for the Rockies and holds an ERA of 5.83.
