WATCH: Rockies Pitcher Hospitalized After Taking Line Drive to the Head

Rockies Pitcher Hospitalized After Taking Line Drive to the Head

Ryan Feltner
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being hit in the head by a line drive in the second inning of his outing against the Phillies.

The scary moment occurred when Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos sent a screamer clocked at 92.7 MPH back to the mound, struck Feltner in the head, and laid the pitcher out.

“He’s under observation at a local hospital,” Rockies skipper Bud Black told reporters after the game. “He’s undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We’ll know more in the morning.”

Castellanos said he felt like going to check on Feltner, but the player in him took over.

“There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first,” Castellanos said. “As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn’t happen.”



Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Feltner has made eight appearances for the Rockies and holds an ERA of 5.83.

