A 911 call made from USC as LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest incident has been released.

The 18-year-old was at basketball practice when he collapsed on Monday.

According to the released recording, someone called 911 in a panic and demanded an ambulance immediately.

“We need an ambulance – immediately,” the caller on the recording said, Fox News reported. “Listen, listen, listen to me. Get an ambulance here now.”

“All right, sir, we’re going to send help,” the dispatcher told the panicked caller. “Don’t hang up, sir. Don’t hang up.”

Making the need for an ambulance more acute, the caller also told the dispatcher that no doctor was present to help treat the teenager.

Many immediately speculated that the teen’s collapse could have had ties to the coronavirus vaccine. One such speculator was Twitter boss Elon Musk who tweeted, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.”

“Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk added.

The Tesla boss soon came under fire for suggesting that incidents like Bronny’s might be connected to COVID-19 vaccines.

Two days after he was rushed to the hospital, the James family told fans that their son was “on the road to recovery” but cautiously added that if doctors tell them he should stop playing basketball, they will not hesitate to pull him from the USC sports program.

Bronny was the 33rd-ranked player in his class and was named a McDonald’s All-American for 2023.

