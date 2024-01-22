Hulk Hogan Thanks God After Saving Teen from Overturned Car

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan thanked God after rescuing a teenager from a flipped-over car just weeks after he dedicated his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, [an] Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags, thank you God, all is well even now, Amen,” Hogan wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

As Breitbart News reported, Hogan was recently seen rushing to the scene of a car accident in Florida to help a victim climb out of her overturned car.

Witnesses say the professional wrestler was riding in a car on the highway in Clearwater, Florida, when a woman swerved her car, made a somersault, turned over, and then ground to a halt right ahead of them.

His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, said in a Facebook post that “after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car.”

“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!” she added.

The rescue occurred just weeks after it was announced that Hogan had been baptized and had dedicated his life to Jesus Christ.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!” the 70-year-old wrote in a December 20 X/Twitter post.

