Aaron Rodgers Seen Hiking with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Continuing to Recover from Achilles Injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen hiking with 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the former continues his recovery from a torn left Achilles.

The pair were seen in a photo posted to social media standing on a foothills trail along with several dogs, the New York Post reported.

“Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles,” Kennedy wrote in his post of the image posted to X.

Rodgers sustained his injury four plays into the 2023 season in September during the Jets’ overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers has also announced his support for Kennedy’s presidential run, mostly based on Kennedy’s stance on the issue of vaccines and medical autonomy.

“I believe in medical freedom and informed consent, and I’m voting for Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Rodgers said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the Post noted.

Rodgers, who bashed Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” for supporting the COVID vaccine, has been an outspoken opponent of forced vaccination.

The Jets expect Rodgers to be back to playing condition by the start of the coming football season.

