Bronny James Struggles in First NBA Summer League Game with Lakers

Thearon W. Henderson_Getty Images (2)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The honeymoon is over for Bronny James.

The fanfare and hoopla that accompanied the Lakers’ draft selection of Bronny, son of NBA great LeBron James, gave way to criticism and concern this weekend after the younger James scored only 4 points on 2-9 shooting and being -16 during his 22 minutes on the floor during Los Angeles’ 108-94 loss to the Kings.

Despite the overall poor numbers, LeBron James, who was busy working out with Team USA before the Olympics, watched with pride via video as his son scored his first NBA basket.

However, few others were impressed with Bronny’s performance.

He missed all three shots from 3-point land and shot only 22.2% from the floor.

In fairness, the younger James is only one summer league game into his NBA career. He has the potential to get better, maybe even much better. However, in fairness to those who criticized the Lakers for selecting him with the 55th overall pick, specifically those anonymous scouts who said that he is “not an NBA prospect,” their concerns appear to be justified.

Whatever happens from here, one thing is clear: Bronny James has a lot of work to do if he’s going to prove his detractors wrong.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.