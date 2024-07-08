Bronny James Struggles in First NBA Summer League Game with Lakers

The honeymoon is over for Bronny James.

The fanfare and hoopla that accompanied the Lakers’ draft selection of Bronny, son of NBA great LeBron James, gave way to criticism and concern this weekend after the younger James scored only 4 points on 2-9 shooting and being -16 during his 22 minutes on the floor during Los Angeles’ 108-94 loss to the Kings.

Despite the overall poor numbers, LeBron James, who was busy working out with Team USA before the Olympics, watched with pride via video as his son scored his first NBA basket.

However, few others were impressed with Bronny’s performance.

It was just a layup 😹😹😹 — Jimmy Bucketzs👽 (@JimmyBucketzs) July 6, 2024

It is so difficult to view this because on one hand I want to be proud for a father watching his son succeed, but on the other hand this is so cringy it is almost unbearable. It was not “tough,” and we all know why his son is in the position he is currently at. Just own it. — Sluttypancake (@Slutypancake) July 7, 2024

He missed all three shots from 3-point land and shot only 22.2% from the floor.

In fairness, the younger James is only one summer league game into his NBA career. He has the potential to get better, maybe even much better. However, in fairness to those who criticized the Lakers for selecting him with the 55th overall pick, specifically those anonymous scouts who said that he is “not an NBA prospect,” their concerns appear to be justified.

Whatever happens from here, one thing is clear: Bronny James has a lot of work to do if he’s going to prove his detractors wrong.