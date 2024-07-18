Former Angles and Reds All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart posted his support for former President Donald Trump ahead of his speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

The former player posted a photo of himself on the golf course wearing a Trump hat in red, white, and blue colors.

The hat Cozart is in the Trump Store with a description reading, “When things go upside down, it just inspires more thinking, more creativity, and more action! A perfect hat for summer activities. Wear this limited edition hat in style and with pride all year long!”

Cozart also said he “can’t wait to vote for Trump.”

“I dunno bout yall but I can’t wait to vote for Trump… I’ve honestly never seen the party as united as now… they tried to kill our President … least we can do is VOTE!!” he wrote.

I dunno bout yall but I can’t wait to vote for Trump… I’ve honestly never seen the party as united as now… they tried to kill our President … least we can do is VOTE!! https://t.co/IIQHi7ILEH — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) July 17, 2024

Cozart played pro ball for eight years after being a second-round pick by the Reds in 2007. He was a Reds All-Star in 2017, hitting 24 homers, driving in 63 runs, and posting a .297 batting average.

He played with the Angels for his final two seasons, playing in 839 games, and had 305 RBI and 87 career home runs.

