Joe Rogan Delivers Blunt, Three-Word Judgment on Tyson’s Performance Against Jake Paul

Joe Rogan is not known to sugarcoat the truth, and true to form, after Mike Tyson’s lackluster performance against Jake Paul on Friday night, Rogan kept it real.

Tyson, 58, looked active in the first two rounds, but then his legs began to give way as Paul’s constant movement and blows began to take their toll. Tyson survived more than finished the fight, lasting all eight of the two-minute rounds. However, after the fight, Paul admitted he deliberately did not knock Tyson out.

Before the bout, Rogan took to X to offer a hopeful thought for the fight.

“I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe.”

After the uninspiring clash, Rogan posted, “Magic isn’t real.”

The judges scored the bout 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 for Paul.

Paul was candid when asked if he had restrained himself from inflicting maximum punishment on Tyson.

“Yeah, definitely. Definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

Paul’s respect for Tyson was evident at the end of the fight as well, as he bowed to the boxing legend.

As for the fans, some booing could be heard at the end. The fans watching at home also made themselves heard in response to the widespread buffering issues that plagued the fight.

The fight was the culmination of a nearly two-year process. Tyson and Paul were initially supposed to fight on July 20 at AT&T Stadium. However, that fight day date was postponed after Tyson had ulcer-related issues.

The loss drops Tyson to 50-7, while Paul advances his record to 11-1.