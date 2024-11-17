Full Moon: Netflix Showcases Mike Tyson’s Bare Buttocks Before 65 Million People

Netflix showcased boxing legend Mike Tyson’s bare buttocks before an estimated 65 million people on Friday night ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

While the Almanac had informed the public that November 15 would be a full moon, Tyson’s bare buttocks appearing live on Netflix was likely not the type of full moon people were expecting.

Viewers who tuned in ahead of the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match were presented with a full shot of Tyson’s bare behind after the boxing legend — clad in a jock strap — turned to walk away following a pre-fight interview with his son, Amir.

Watch Below:

For some reason, Netflix cameras remained on Tyson as he strutted off, showcasing his bare cheeks before an estimated 60 to 65 million households around the world.

This came as viewers took to social media to express their frustration with Netflix over their livestreams continuously buffering or crashing during the event, as well as displaying low-quality or pixilated-esque imagery due to the streaming giant being unable to handle the swarms of spectators tuning in to watch the fight.

Social media users then segued to Tyson’s behind, mocking Netflix for what some assumed was yet another blunder.

“Bro, camera man probably gonna get fired after this,” one social media user reacted.

“Netflix accidentally showed Mike Tyson’s ass on the livestream during the lead-up for his fight tonight,” another claimed.

“Live look at how ass the Netflix servers are right now,” an X user quipped.

“NETFLIX IS LITERAL ASS,” another exclaimed.

“Can’t believe I missed Iron Cheeks because of Netflix buffering,” another lamented.

Others commented that their livestream had actually gone back to working properly at the moment Tyson’s bare butt was displayed.

“The only time my Netflix has worked the entire night, and they show me Mike Tyson’s bare ass,” one X user laughed.

“My stream stopped buffering as soon as his butt was shown,” another said.

“The only moment we could see the screen crystal clear we wish we didn’t,” another wrote.

“Mike Tyson is so powerful, his ass literally fixed the Netflix stream,” another joked.

“What a sh*t show!” another X user proclaimed.

“I saw it for no reason. Y’all should as well,” another wrote, sharing the video, adding, “Netflix what a mess.”

“Netflix servers just shit [the] bed with Mike Tyson butt on the screen,” another remarked.

“This is all anyone is going to end up seeing from Netflix’s Tyson vs. Paul fight,” another surmised.

“Netflix is the pinnacle of sports broadcasting,” another X user sarcastically stated, sharing a still shot of Tyson’s bare behind, adding a facepalm emoji.

“Is this the right stream?” inquired another who also shared a shot of the boxing legend’s bare buttocks.

As Breitbart News reported, Friday night’s boxing match between Tyson and Paul ended with the youthful YouTuber out-landing and outboxing his seasoned opponent, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.