WATCH: ‘What Is He Doing?!: Lions Kicker Jake Bates Stirs Controversy with Bizarre Stretching Routine

People often wonder what kickers do on the sidelines when they’re not getting ready to kick. The answer? Some really weird, creepy stuff.

At the time, lions kicker Jake Bates wasn’t kicking or preparing to kick. Still, the Monday Night Football cameras found him as he lay on the ground, supported by his elbow, rocking in a rhythmic motion while sticking his tongue out and wearing an expression of extreme joy.

It turns out Bates was lying on a softball to smooth out a knot in his leg. However, that wasn’t evident from ESPN’s camera angle, as no one could see the softball.

The scene drew a laugh from broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

X users were quick to react to the bizarre scene.

Bates drilled a 42-yarder after this clip, so no one can say the stretch was ineffective, as unsettling as it was. Bates also became the Lions single-season all-time franchise leader in points on Monday night.

However, it is safe to say that despite making history and beating the 49ers, Jake Bates will be remembered more for his special time with his softball than anything else.