Cardinals Announcer Accidentally Utters Gay Slur During Promo Read

St. Louis Cardinals announcer Chip Caray inadvertently said a gay slur during a live broadcast while reading a promotional piece.

The unfortunate slip of the lip occurred during the 4th inning of Saturday’s game, where Caray, the play-by-play man on the FanDuel Sports Network, was reading a promo for the team’s upcoming Disability Pride Night on July 10. He informed fans that those in attendance would receive a Disability Pride flag, complete with braille lettering of the team name.

However, instead of saying the word flag, he said something else.

As the caption in the X post says, what followed Caray’s mistake was an extended period of painfully awkward silence.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Caray will not face discipline for the slip-up. A report enforced by the words of a Cardinals spokesman who said Caray’s mistake was “unintentional.”

Caray hails from a long line of sports-casting royalty. He is the son of broadcaster Skip Caray and grandson of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray, and is in his third season as the Cardinals’ play-by-play man.