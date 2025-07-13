Trump Wins Member-Member Championship at Bedminster

President Donald Trump won the member-member championship at his Bedminster golf course this weekend, which he hailed as a “great honor.”

The president announced his victory in a Sunday post on TruthSocial.

“In between meetings and phone calls, it was a Great Honor to win the Member-Member Championship, at Trump National, Bedminster (Gross, no strokes), with Tommy Urciuoli as my partner. The many other competitors were not only great Golfers, but also terrific people!” he wrote.

The president’s win at Bedminster came after he was warmly welcomed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

“President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA Club World Cup final with thunderous applause,” reported Breitbart News. “As the crowd in the stadium could be heard cheering, Donald Trump was seen waving and clapping.”

“The Trumps traveled from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to watch the game between the Premier League’s Chelsea and the French club Paris Saint-Germain, according to the New York Post,” it added. “Per the outlet, MetLife Stadium will be hosting ‘the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final,’ which will be the ‘first time’ that the United States has hosted the event in roughly 30 years.”

