A North Dakota State University football player has been cut from the school’s team after he was arrested and accused of stealing a bag containing more than $270,000 worth of luxury goods from the cabin of a boat.

William Frattalone, who was a redshirt freshman cornerback for NDSU this year, was arrested on August 1 and charged with stealing a duffel bag full of luxury goods — including a Rolex watch — from a boat over the Fourth of July weekend at Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, according to Fox News.

The 20-year-old freshman was reportedly seen with the bag by several witnesses. He was even scolded by the staff of a restaurant for tugging the heavy bag through the dining room, apparently a violation of the establishment’s rules. Police say that Frattalone was escorted out of the restaurant by the establishment’s staff.

A police report says that the owner of the stolen items had left the duffel bag in a sealed cabin on the boat, which was docked outside Maynard’s Restaurant. When he returned from the restaurant, he found the bag missing.

The owner of the bag told police that when he confronted Frattalone over the missing bag, he said the student told him his “parents were wealthy and would write a check for whatever was inside the bag.”

Police served Frattalone with a search warrant and found all the missing items, but the Rolex, when they searched his bedroom.

The theft was a high-dollar crime, indeed. The designer bag itself was valued at $2,400. Inside the bag was a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Ice Blue Index Dial watch valued at $228,000, about $25,000 worth of clothing, a $400 bottle of cologne, about $10,000 in cash, along with other items. The total came to more than $27,000 worth of goods, court records say.

Frattalone was arrested on August 1 and held at the Hennepin County Jail until August 4. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 11.

After his release, the school announced he was being cut from the team.

“William Frattalone has been dismissed from the NDSU football team for a violation of team rules,” NDSU head coach Tim Polasek said in a statement to KEYD-TV. “He was not part of the 123 players for fall camp and will not be considered to re-join the team in any fashion.”

