Patrick Mahomes’ Mother, Randi, Writes Sincere Message After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, captioned an X post from murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, telling the late father and husband to “Rest in Heaven.”

On Thursday, Mahomes took a recent post from Kirk in which he told his followers that “Jesus defeated death so you can live,” and added her caption.

Randi Mahomes is a known supporter of President Trump and has been outspoken about her Christian faith.

Mahmoes joins dozens of others from the sports world who have joined in the outpouring of prayer and condolences for Kirk and his family. Among them are Heisman Trophy winner and national college football champion Tim Tebow, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and former Cowboy Dez Bryant.

The NFL held a moment of silence for Kirk before Thursday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

“The National Football League asks that you please join us in a moment of silent reflection, following the murder of Charlie Kirk,” the public address announcer said. “The NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate. Thank you.”

Kirk, 31, was murdered by an assassin’s bullet as he spoke at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and husband and father of two died from his wounds at a local Utah hospital.