REPORT: NYPD Cop Snuck into Ryder Cup in Tactical Gear, Claimed He Was Working Security for Trump

An exclusive report in the New York Post claims that an NYPD detective on sick leave gained entry into the Ryder Cup by wearing full tactical gear and claiming he was working security for President Trump.

According to the Post’s sources, Det. Melvin Eng, 46, arrived at the tournament and informed officials that he was working security for the federal government. That was enough to get Eng into the tournament. His ruse was only undone after he dropped his gun magazine on the grass, at which point real security officers took notice and subsequently removed him from the tournament.

“You’re out sick, what are you doing at the Ryder Cup?” one veteran cop told the Post. “You can’t do that. And it’s theft of service because you went in for free and then you lied and said you worked for Donald Trump.”

Another police source said, “What if he was looking to hurt someone? He got in there with his gun, past the Secret Service, past the state police.”

The breach in security raises serious questions about the vulnerability of sporting events and how easily someone might be able to penetrate the outer security layers of such an event.

Detective Eng was suspended on Monday morning and is facing administrative charges for theft of services. The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.